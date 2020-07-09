Covid-19 and pay rises to push up prison bill for Portlaoise and other jails by €20 million this year

Taxpayers will have to pay an extra €5 million to fund the cost of Covid-19 at jails in Portlaoise and elsewhere while the annual cost of running Ireland's jails is set to rise by €19 million.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee revealed the figures in the Dáil today when she outlined the Department of Justice spending for 2020.

Briefing TDs on the cost of Covid-19 Minister McEntee said there are a number of drivers including prison officers who have had to self isolate.

"An additional Covid-19 related costs in the prisons are currently estimated to be in the region of €4 to €5 million in total. These are preliminary costings and the final cost depends on the length of the emergency and the impact on the prisons. The costs mainly relate to PPE equipment, additional video link facilities for remote court attendance and additional payroll costs to cover for officers in isolation," she said.

She added that measures taken have resulted in no cases in prisons in Portlaoise or elsewhere.

Overall, Minister McEntee said the cost of running prisons is estimated to rise to nearly €400 million for this year. The gross estimate is €392.4 million.

"The additional current expenditure of almost €19 million, compared with the corresponding budget in 2019, includes €14 million in respect of additional payroll costs as well as €5 million across a number of areas to meet the demands arising from higher prisoner numbers and increased maintenance costs of the prisons estate," she said.

However, she expected an underspend on capital spending which mainly involves Limerick Prison's redevelopment. A budget of €46.7 million is set aside for 2020 but Minister McEntee expects Covid-19 to be a factor.

"A full financial analysis is currently being carried out with the contractor but while progress will be made, there may be an underspend in capital by year-end," she said.

It represents a very strong collective effort that has been made to-date by Irish Prison Service staff, management, prisoners and Red Cross Volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new infection prevention and control teams that are in place in all prisons have made a significant contribution to the successful handling of the virus and this work is something which should be particularly commended. It is vitally important these efforts should continue in order to maintain this remarkable safety record