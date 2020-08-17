Laois Gardaí issue warning after person defrauded out of substantial sum in 'smishing' scam

Gardaí in Laois and Offaly are reminding people be aware of suspected fraud activity sent via text messages purporting to be from financial institutions after a person in Offaly was defrauded out a substantial sum.

Birr Gardaí are currently investigating a case where a victim of a 'smishing' scam followed the link in SMS text below and had over €13,000 stolen from their account.

Gardai are reminding people that banks will never email or text you asking for personal, login or card information. If you have responded to these texts Gardai say you should report it immediately to the relevant banks fraud dept and also report at your local Garda Station.

The advice is to always pick up the phone, discuss with a trusted person and never panic if you receive these texts.