Woman due in court following garda social media investigation relating to Ana Kriégel case
The woman is to appear in connection with the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel
A woman is expected to appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court at 10.30am this morning, 22 October, arsing from the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel, according to Gardaí.
A statement said a Garda investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.
Gardaí say this is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy investigation led by Gardaí in Dublin.
