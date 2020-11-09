Do you know their owners? Gardaí recover stolen dogs from men in the South East

Gardaí have seized three suspected stolen dogs in County Tipperary.

Gardaí are trying to trace the owners of the dogs after detectives from Carrick-on-Suir made the seizure on Saturday morning.

At around 8.30am, gardaí saw three men putting three dogs into the boot of a car before driving off at speed. The car was stopped in the Ballyclerahan area of Clonmel and was searched. Gardaí were not satisfied that the men were the owners of the dogs as they could not provide any documentation.

The dogs were seized and brought to the vets, where it was discovered that all three were not chipped.

Gardaí have seized three suspected stolen dogs in Co. Tipperary. Gardaí are trying to trace the owners of three... Posted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on Sunday, 8 November 2020

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in finding the possible owners of the three dogs. The three dogs, two patterdale and a terrier, are currently being cared for by gardaí.

Owners are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.