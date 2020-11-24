Gardaí spot a vehicle with all the windows fogged up obscuring the driver's view

Cahir gardaí when patrolling Cashel over the weekend spotted a vehicle missing lights and all windows were fogged up obscuring the driver's view.

The Mobility App told gardaí there was no insurance or tax on the vehicle and on speaking to the driver they discovered the motorist never held a licence.

The car was seized for no insurance/licence/NCT/tax with court to follow.

