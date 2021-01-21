Detector dogs Bailey and Sam sniff out over €30,000 worth of drugs destined for five counties

As a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre on Thursday seized illegal drugs with an estimated value of over €32,000 that were destined for addresses in five counties.

Over 1.5kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis and cannabis infused ‘jelly sweets’ were seized as a result.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the United States and the UK and were declared as items such as ‘clothing’, ‘candle set’, ‘tea’, ‘backpack’ and ‘incense burner’.

All parcels were destined for delivery to various addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Kilkenny, Clare and Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.