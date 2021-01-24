Armed gardaí backed up raid on swanky lockdown shebeen in industrial premises
Well decked out premises had kegs, taps and bar stools
The shebeen premises
Gardaí found alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment at a shebeen raided in north Co Dublin on Saturday night during a search that required armed back up.
As part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí say a private industrial premises was searched by in Swords investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.
The premises was equipped like a regular pub with all the equipment needed to serve alcohol but it was also well decorated.
A statement said the premises was searched under warrant by local gardaí and Armed Support Unit shortly after 10pm on Saturday, January, 23. Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.
According to gardai, a number of people were found present at the premises and they will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.
Beer kegs found at the Swords premises. Picture: An Garda Siochana
