Gardaí seize van after clocking learner driver doing almost 150km/hr on M7

An unaccompanied learner driver in Kildare has had their van seized after they were detected speeding at 149km/h on the M7.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the driver of this van at a speed of 149km/h on the M7.

They then discovered the driver was an unaccompanied learner permit holder with no L plates displayed

The van was seized with proceedings to follow.