Laois Garda appeal after suspected dangerous driving incidents

Portlaoise Gardaí are investigating incidents of dangerous driving on the busy N80 through Stradbally this week.

Gardaí say that at approximately 7am on Thursday, March 11 a driver was arrested in the area.

"We now appealing for anyone that passed through the area of Stradbally and the Windygap to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100," said a statement.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any dashcam footage other motorists may have of the incidents.

The guards request the public not to post dashcam footage to social media as the incidents are under investigation though.