Three months in prison and off road for dangerous driving

A man charged with dangerous driving was disqualifed and given three months in prison at Thursday's sitting of Portlaoise district court.

Patrick Kerry of 74 Cherrygrove, Portlaoise appeared via video link.

Sgt JJ Kirby noted the new charge of dangerous driving.

The court heard that Mr Kerry was in custody on other matters and directions from the DPP were awaited on these.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving.

Sgt Kirby outlined to the court that on February 22, 2021 at 12.25am at the Link Road, Portlaoise Gardai observed a silver Opel Corsa.

Upon approach it drove off at speed. At Ardan Glas it mounted a footpath and grass verge with the result that it burst two tyres.

Mr Kerry was arrested at the scene.

Defending Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Kerry was a 22-year old man.

He had been using alcohol and drugs to excessive levels. He had, however, been doing well recently.

This offence happened whilst he was on bail.

He said that Mr Kerry had problems with benzodiazepine tablets. On the date of the offence he had taken some intoxicants.

Mr Fitzgerald noted his early plea and said he was looking for credit for it.

Judge Bernadette Owens remarked that “ thankfully no one else encountered him,” on the night in question.

She noted that he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

She said she was also taking into account his previous convictions.

For dangerous driving she disqualified him for six years and imposed a three month prison sentence.