WRONG WAY! Gardaí catch motorist driving the wrong way around a roundabout

A motorist who drove the wrong way around a roundabout in front of gardaí has been fined and issued penalty points.

Naas Roads Policing Unit observed the Volkswagen Polo driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

The driver was stopped for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

A fine and penalty points were issued to the driver.