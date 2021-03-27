Speeding driver in Laois tests positive for cocaine report local Gardai

Gardai in Laois have arrested a driver on the Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motorway after he failed a drugs test after being stopped for speeding on the busy road.

The guards made a statement after the individual was detained.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit earlier today (Saturday) stopped a car travelling at 167 km ph on the M7 motorway. The driver subsequently failed a roadside drug test when they tested positive for cocaine," they said.

The gardai said the driver was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station for a blood test.

They added that a court appearance would follow for the motorist.