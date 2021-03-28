Big cocaine and cannabis seizure made by Laois Offaly Kildare Gardaí

Gardaí in attached to the Laois, Offaly, Kildare Division seized €215,000 of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine during a search operation on Saturday evening, March 27.

Gardaí say that as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, they conducted an intelligence operation and obtained a search warrant for a premises in Kildare yesterday evening at approximately 5.30pm.

"During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of approximately €200,000, and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €15,000. All drugs will be sent for analysis. A quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized.

"One man, in his mid-20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Naas Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996," said a statement.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.