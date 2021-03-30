Laois Offaly Gardaí respond to man carrying gun dressed in camouflage
Array of air weapons discovered displayed
Laois Offaly Kildare Division gardaí seized a range of items after reports a man was carrying a gun in a local town.
Edenderry gardaí arrested the man when he was discovered acting suspiciously in camouflaged attire carrying a holstered air pistol.
Gardaí later carried out a search in the locality and seized the items pictured overnight.
The matter continues to be investigated, gardaí confirmed.
