Laois Offaly Gardaí respond to man carrying gun dressed in camouflage

Array of air weapons discovered displayed

Laois Offaly Kildare Division gardaí seized a range of items after reports a man was carrying a gun in a local town.

Edenderry gardaí arrested the man when he was discovered acting suspiciously in camouflaged attire carrying a holstered air pistol.

Gardaí later carried out a search in the locality and seized the items pictured overnight.

The matter continues to be investigated, gardaí confirmed. 

