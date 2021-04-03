Driver arrested by Gardaí in Laois on Easter Saturday ends journey in jail

Laois Gardai have given a motorist a swift escort to prison this Easter Saturday after the driver detained on a motoring offence.

Garda say they arrested two banned drivers and another motorist who was driving over the alcohol limit on Laois roads on Saturday.

Laois Offaly Gardai issued a statement.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit have arrested three people so far today. Two disqualified drivers and one drunk driver.

"All drivers charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court and one of the drivers had an outstanding committal warrant and has been lodged in prison," said Gardai.



