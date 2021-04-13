Wheels whipped from VW Passat on Laois Offaly border near Portarlington
Picture of the VW Passat from Gardaí
Gardaí are investigating the theft of four wheels from car from a garage on the Laois Offaly border.
Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement on the crime.
"Portarlington Garda are investigating the theft of four alloys from a Volkswagen Passat at a garage overnight.
"If you saw anything suspicious in the Garryhinch/Cloneyhurke area between the hours of 8 pm till the early hours of the morning could you please contact Gardaí," said the statement.
Gardaí say the image above is the same as the type of wheel robbed.
