Wheels whipped from VW Passat on Laois Offaly border near Portarlington

Gardaí are investigating the theft of four wheels from car from a garage on the Laois Offaly border.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement on the crime.

"Portarlington Garda are investigating the theft of four alloys from a Volkswagen Passat at a garage overnight.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the Garryhinch/Cloneyhurke area between the hours of 8 pm till the early hours of the morning could you please contact Gardaí," said the statement.

Gardaí say the image above is the same as the type of wheel robbed.