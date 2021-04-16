Gardaí back Laois and Offaly Go Purple Day against domestic abuse

Laois Offaly Gardaí and Laois and Offaly Domestic Abuse Services are uniting for a campaign to help women and children suffering the trauma of domestic abuse.

Go Purple Day takes place next Friday April 23 and the public is being asked to wear purple, dig deep to an online fundraiser and spread awareness.

Marna Carroll manages Laois Domestic Abuse Service and describes the tough situations some women and children are facing all the time.

"We regularly work with women who go hungry, sometimes it's so they can feed their children, other times it's because they are denied food by their abuser. Often when they can access money they are too afraid to spend it, if they dare to it is grounds for further abuse, every penny has to be accounted for.

"We support women who can't access refuge or safe housing because they don't have money for petrol, or don't have money to pay for insurance on their car.

"We know women who sit in court all day and cannot afford lunch, or a cup of tea," she said.

The situation has worsened during Covid restrictions in Laois, confirmed in latest crime statistics.

The Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Division is backing the call and will be raising awareness all this week.

Donating money will do a lot to help local women and families says Marna.

A Gofundme account has been launched with a target of €6,000. See it here.

"Many are privileged enough to never know what it feels like to experience coercive control or domestic abuse. But for those that live with domestic abuse, day in and day out we want to be able to offer comfort to them through food vouchers, access to hardship funds, transport vouchers and clothing vouchers. Your help will mean the world - every single cent makes a difference, we are truly grateful for your support," the Laois manager said.