Portlaoise man was found trespassing on property

A man charged with trespass received a six month sentence, suspended for a year, when he appeared at Portlaoise court last week.

Kenneth Kelly, 34, of 22 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise was charged with trespass at the Block Road, Portlaoise on January 12, 2021.

The court heard that at 4.15am on the Block Road three males were found on a private property.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Kelly was trying to turn a corner in his life. He was engaging with Merchants Quay and CADS. He had drank to excess in the past.

On the date in question he had been visiting his father’s grave. It was a silly time.

Walking back from the graveyard he had met two other men. They had jumped over a wall when they saw gardai approaching. He took responsibility for trespassing and had €200 in court.

Sgt JJ Kirby said it was his interpretation that he was up to no good. It was a private house.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a six month sentence, suspended for one year. He is to abstain from alcohol and other illegal drugs. “If you are seen drunk on the streets you will be in breach,” she warned him.