Smartphone app helps Laois Garda weed out another banned driver

Smartphone technology has helped gardaí in Laois catch another driver who should not have been behind the while on the open road.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after stopping the motorist on Friday, May 22.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol near Abbeyleix yesterday evening stopped a vehicle and the driver of which was discovered to be disqualified from driving through the Garda Mobility App. Driver arrested and court proceedings commenced," said the statement.

The smartphone app allows the traffic gardaí to do an instant check on the driver. It helps them to root out drivers who are not properly licensed, disqualified, or have not tax or insurance.

The app also allows gardaí to check licence and registration details with a number of different databases and enables a garda to issue fixed charge penalties (FPNs) from the roadside.