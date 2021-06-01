Eight months for deception spree in a number of shops in Laois town

A man was sentenced to eight months in prison at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.

Darren McInerney, 34, of 11 Colliers Court, Portlaoise faced a number of charges of deception and theft.

He was charged with theft from Hanlon’s Shop, Mountmellick on January 30 this year. On February 13 he was charged with deception at Hanlon’s Shop.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that a man entered the shop wearing a white jacket and he had a distinctive tattoo. He took a can of Lynx from the shop.

On February 13 he entered Hanlon’s shop wearing a dark jacket and hat. He had three €20 notes. He asked for one €50 and one €10. He defrauded the shop of €40.

He was charged with deception at Watchornes shop on February 13 also. The court heard he bought cigarettes and papers here. He paid with a €50 note and got two €20s back. He put one €20 in his pocket and said he only got one. He defrauded the shop of €20.

He was charged with deception at SuperValu, Mountmellick on the same date.

The court was told he entered the shop with a dark jacket and hat. He bought a scratch card and paid for it with €50. He got two €20s back in change. He put one into his pocket and said he only got one. He defrauded the shop of €20.

In Emmet Stores, Mountmellick he paid €50 for cigarettes and got two €20s back. He hid one and said he was €20 short. The shopkeeper challenged him and he left .

In O’Gormans Newsagents, Mountmellick he bought cigarette papers with a €50 note.

He got two €20s back. He hid one and said he was €20 short. He defrauded the shop of €20.

The court heard he had 117 previous convictions, including 14 for theft and 10 for deception.

Defending, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a 34-year old married man.

These were particularly devious and mean acts on small businesses who are finding it difficult at the moment, acknowledged Mr Meagher.

He noted the temporal proximity of events.

There had been difficulties at home which culminated in Mr McInerney being asked to leave the house.

He had been homeless for a number of weeks. These acts had been carried out during these weeks. The gain he got had been channeled back into buying food.

He had not been paid social welfare due to a difficulty over his housing. He had entered a plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Judge Staines said the incidents all required premeditation and organisation. It was devious. She said that Mr McInerney’s talents should be put into getting a job instead.

She imposed an eight month prison sentence at the Midlands Prison. She gave him credit for his early plea saying otherwise he could have been facing two years on these matters.

She took into account the other matters.