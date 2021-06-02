Judge and solicitor in sharp exchanges in court

District Court Judge Catherine Staines told Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy she had never experienced behaviour like his during her 11-years as a Judge, at Portlaoise Court last week.

“I have never experienced behaviour like yours,” she told him.

She said to him she would not be intimidated or bullied.

The Judge then rose and as she was leaving Mr McCarthy replied that, “I won’t be intimidated or bullied either.”

The exchange arose in a bail hearing in the case of Ali Hamisi, 22, of 16 Waterfront Apartments, Portarlington.

Mr Hamisi was before the courts charged with possession of cocaine and possession for sale or supply at 62 Lakeside Garden, Kilminchy on May 24 this year.

Gardaí objected to bail under Section 2 of the Bail Act 1997.

Judge Staines refused bail saying she accepted the Garda concerns that had been outlined.

Mr McCarthy protested and continued advancing his case after the judge's decision, saying she was not giving him a chance to hear him out.

The Judge initially relented but then told Mr McCarthy that was her decision. Mr McCarthy continued to protest.

Upon returning from lunch Judge Staines said she had given the matter much thought.

She noted that one of the issues raised was her knowledge of Mr Hamisi.

“I don’t believe I was biased in any way,” she stated.

Nonetheless, she said she was vacating her order refusing bail and directed that Mr Hamisi appear before the next available judge, possibly at Cloverhill later that afternoon.

Mr McCarthy told the judge he was seeking the DAR recordings from the Court for Thursday, May 20 at 3pm and for December 22.

She told him she had no problem in making them available to him.

Judge Staines then directed her remarks to Mr McCarthy, noting his “aggressive manner.”

“In my 11-years I have never experienced behaviour like yours,” she said to him.

Mr McCarthy responded that that was unfair and that he had a duty to represent his clients.

The Judge thereupon rose and as she was leaving Mr McCarthy said, “I won't be intimidated or bullied either.”

Mr Hamisi was subsequently remanded in custody to appear at the CCJ at 4.30pm that afternoon.

Judge Staines told Mr Hamisi she was sending him to the CCJ where his bail application would be heard by another judge.

She told him she was sorry for the way things had worked out.