Men taken into custody following 'savage and brutal' midlands assault involving pitchfork

Three men were taken into custody for what was described as a 'savage and brutal assault' after appearing in court in the midlans.

Judge Keenan Johnson has remanded three men in custody after hearing the details of a "savage and brutal" assault, which took place in July 2019 and involved the use of weapons, including a pitch fork, causing injury to a man and a woman.

Ryan Doyle, Ferefad, Longford, Richard Doyle and Richie Doyle, both of 17 Ardnacassa Avenue, Ballinalee Road, Longford, and Martin Doyle, 67 Grian Ard, Longford, all appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson at a sitting of Longford Circuit Court this week, which sat in Tullamore.

The court heard evidence from Detective Sergeant Keelin Brennan who described, with the aid of CCTV footage, the incident, which saw the four accused set upon Willie and Patricia McDonnell with a pitch fork, a slash hook and what was described as a baseball bat, causing them harm.

The incident occurred on July 10, 2019, at Ardnacassa when the injured parties were walking home from a relative's house.

After hearing the lengthy evidence from Det Sgt Brennan, Judge Keenan Johnson told the court that "nothing justifies the savage beating" that Mr McDonnell was given.

"This offence ranks at the upper end and possibly could have been a section 4 assault," he said.

Deciding to take time to consider the sentence he would impose, Judge Johnson remanded Ryan, Richie and Martin Doyle in custody until June 10 when they will reappear for sentencing.

Richard Doyle was remanded on bail until June 10.