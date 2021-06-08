Told Gardaí to ‘f*** off’ in public square of Laois town

A man who was shouting and roaring in an intoxicated state told Gardaí to “f*** off”, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last.

Tony Coffey, 32, of 8 Hollands Park, Athy was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on January 17 this year. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on January 17 at 3.30pm at Lyster Square outside SuperValu, Mr Coffey was shouting and roaring. When Gardaí attended he told them to “f**k off”. There were families and young children nearby.

He is serving an eight month sentence at the moment.

Defence Counsel Suzanne Dooner said that he was a 32-year old man who had struggled with alcohol issues.

He had been liaising with the Fr Peter McVerry Trust previously. His father had died and he had relapsed.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had sympathy for him, but that he clearly had caused a lot of trouble for the people of Portlaoise.

She sentenced him to one month in prison, taking into account his plea.