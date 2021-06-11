Driver in caught at crazy speed on wet road by Laois Offaly Gardaí

No margin for error here on wet road at high spead
Laois Offaly Gardaí have clocked motorists driving way over the speed limit in hazardous wet conditions.
The Division's Offaly Roads Policing Unit detected the driver travelling at 126kph in an 80 kph zone on the undulating road.
Gardaí say road conditions were wet at the time.
A fixed charge notice has been issued to the driver.
