Dips as dangerous as potholes in Laois claims farming councillor

Dips not potholes are the new hazard on country roads according to a Laois public representative.

Cllr PJ Kelly raised the issue with Laois County Council staff at a recent meeting where he called for the resurfacing of the Cappakeel to Vicarstown Road and the Emo/Killimy Road.

“I’m a farmer and I travel on the roads in tractors. I’ve noticed that there are dips forming on country roads where the road sinks slightly. They’re not potholes,” he said.

He said such dips remain after resurfacing and he called for filling to take place before resurfacing takes place.

The Fine Gael representative said the undulations are 'severe' but may not be obvious when driving care but is very noticeable for farmers and contractors in tractors and other machinery.

He told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District May meeting that the problem presents as a bigger issue during the summer harvesting months when the roads are busy with farm vehicles.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied that the Council will be carrying out surfacing works along a section of the L3930 Cappakeel to Vicarstown road this year under the annual roads programme.

He said the local authority would also be surfacing a section of the L3154 Emo/Killimy road under this programme following the completion of the advance drainage works on this road in 2020.