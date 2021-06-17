Man due in Portlaoise court following assault on ambulance crew

A man is due before Portlaoise District Court in connection with an assault on two ambulance crew members in Tullamore.

The incident took place at around 3pm in the Cluain Darach area of the Offaly town on Wednesday, June 16.

Two male ambulance personel of the emergency services had been attending a house when the alleged assaults occurred. The two paramedics were taken to Tullamore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí from Portlaoise wear called to assist the Laois Offaly Garda Divsion colleagues in Tullamore to bring the situation under control. Gardaí subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 30s at the scene.

He was detained at Tullamore Garda Station and has since been charged to appear before the courts at 10.30am on Thursday morning.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

The man was due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, June 17.