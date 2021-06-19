WATCH 'Beat the burglar' help from Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer

There are ways you can stop this from happening to you
Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh has made a video with Crimecall which could prove invaluable to deter thieves, beat them or at least delay them. WATCH HIS VIDEO BELOW.
More News
Portlaoise's Main Street was pedestrianised briefly in 2020 - more work has been done in 2021 to advance the plan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.