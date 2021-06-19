WATCH 'Beat the burglar' help from Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer

garda

There are ways you can stop this from happening to you

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh has made a video with Crimecall which could prove invaluable to deter thieves, beat them or at least delay them.  WATCH HIS VIDEO BELOW.

"An Garda Síochána is investigating you..." - warning about automated scam phone calls

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to address Laois crime and policing problems

Community CCTV on the agenda

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie