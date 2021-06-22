Housing crisis highlighted by District Court Judge

The housing crisis was highlighted by Judge Catherine Staines at Portlaoise Court on Thursday last when she granted bail to a man who had breached a barring order sought by his mother.

The court heard that the barring order was sought because of the man’s behaviour due to alcohol and addiction issues.

Appearing for the defendant, solicitor Philip Meagher said that he had been released from Cloverhilll two weeks ago. He had looked for accommodation and the arrangements he ended up with were not suitable. He got a chest infection and was put on antibiotics.

His mother told the court that she was in fear of something happening to him.

He had returned home where he was allowed to stay in a caravan. Things had escalated the previous night due to the man taking a cocktail of prescription medication and alcohol. He accepted that his behaviour was unacceptable and that he caused fear to his parents.

Mr Meagher outlined that alternative accommodation had been found for him and that he was willing to oblige by a number of conditions including daily sign ons, no contact with home and sober habits.

Judge Staines said it was very difficult for the court to deal with these issues.

She said his parents had no option but to get a barring order. “The difficulty then is that young men are left homeless. It is extremely difficult to get accommodation due to the housing crisis. Single people and families were experiencing this,” she noted. She granted bail, with a number of conditions, including that he abide by the barring order. She said the long term solution is not to keep people in prison.

Gardai had earlier objected to bail because of the breach of the order.