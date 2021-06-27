Laois Garda appeal after assault in Abbeyleix

laois abbeyleix

Abbeyleix Garda Station

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Laois Gardaí have issued an appeal for help after an assault in the sports amenity area of Abbeyleix this weekend.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement on Sunday.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that took place in Father Breen Park at approximately 2pm today Sunday, June 27. We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone that may have witnessed the incident and may have information about the occurrence", they said.

Gardaí appeals to anybody who thinks they can help to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station at 0578730580.

