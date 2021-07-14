Second Locked down Portlaoise restaurant hit by heartless thieves

A file pic of a burglar
A second restaurant in Portlaoise has fallen victim to heartless thieves in the space of a week.
The Grill & Chill Restaurant at Bank Placee in the town was was robbed overnight Saturday July 10. This break-in was reported to the Gardaí with CCTV coverage provided.
Former local election candidate, Naeem Iqbal is proprietor of the Grill & Chill.
He said it was the second incident to happen the Portlaoise with the time The Pantry also robbed.
Mr Iqbal had plans to reopen on July 5 but must now wait until closer to the end of July to welcome customers back.
