22/07/2021

Grow your own Laois man was entrenched cannabis addiction

A cannabis plant found during a Garda search of a house in Portlaoise is putting a local man at risk of going to jail, the local district court heard last week.

Adam Keogh, 28, of 37 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise was charged with the cultivation of cannabis plants without a licence, and possession of cannabis at his address on July 19, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date during a search of a house a cannabis plant was found.

Defence solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that at the time of the search Mr Keogh had been entrenched in an addiction to cannabis.

He was still finding it difficult, and he also had mental health difficulties. Judge Catherine Staines asked for a Probation Report for October 14. She noted that he was at risk of a prison sentence, and said that it was important he cooperated with the probation services.

