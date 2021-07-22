Grow your own Laois man was entrenched cannabis addiction

Cannabis plants were found growing at house
A cannabis plant found during a Garda search of a house in Portlaoise is putting a local man at risk of going to jail, the local district court heard last week.
Adam Keogh, 28, of 37 St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise was charged with the cultivation of cannabis plants without a licence, and possession of cannabis at his address on July 19, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date during a search of a house a cannabis plant was found.
Defence solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that at the time of the search Mr Keogh had been entrenched in an addiction to cannabis.
He was still finding it difficult, and he also had mental health difficulties. Judge Catherine Staines asked for a Probation Report for October 14. She noted that he was at risk of a prison sentence, and said that it was important he cooperated with the probation services.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.