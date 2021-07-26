Man and woman arrested over €28,000 dating website fraud

A man and woman have been detained by Gardaí investigating a dating website fraud.

Garda HQ says officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested two people in counties Tipperary and Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into romance fraud.

"During the course of this investigation, it was established that a man based in the east of the country, was defrauded of €28,000 on a dating website.

"The money was laundered through the accounts of two persons based in Tipperary and Dublin. The man’s bank account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated upon an Irish based company," said a statement.

Gardaí added that last Thursday, July 22, a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Tipperary Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They added that a woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested in Dublin on Monday, July 26 for alleged offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. She was detained in Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. A vehicle was also seized during the arrest operation.

Gardaí concluded that investigations were ongoing.