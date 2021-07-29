Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Woman injured during knife robbery in house

Athy aggravated burglary arrest

Garda

Garda investigation undeway

Gardaí in Athy are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in Athy

A statement said the incident happened in the Kildare town near Laois in the early hours of Thursday morning, July, 29.

The guards issued a statement outlining what happened.

"At approximately 5 am., one man armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered the house and the occupants awoke and confonted the man who injured the woman of the house, while trying to escape. The woman received medical treatment at the scene. A number of items was taken from the property.

"A search of the scene and surrounding property commenced and Gardaí arrested one man, fitting the description of the suspect. He was conveyed to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. A number of items of property was located in the area also," said the statement.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

