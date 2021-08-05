Cannabis honey, horse tranquilizers seized in post on the way to all parts of Ireland

Drugs destined for addresses across Ireland seized at Mail Centre
Cannabis sweets, cannabis herb, cannabis honey, horse tranquilizers and benzos were being posted to all parts of Ireland before being intercepted by Customs Officers this week.
Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized over 6kgs of various types of illegal drugs as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.
The haul included:
The parcels were declared as items such as ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘clothes’, ‘dog toys’ and ‘kitchen utensils’ and were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland.
The Revenue Commissioners said the parcels seized were destined for addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Antrim and the UK.
The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €107,000 and were discovered in a number of parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, UK, Spain and the Netherlands.
Investigations are ongoing.
Revenue say these seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.