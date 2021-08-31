Gardaí stop car that had NEVER been taxed

The car at the scene / PHOTO: Gardaí
Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were conducting a checkpoint recently when they stopped a car.
Using the Mobility App, it was found that the car had never been taxed.
The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Meanwhile Naas RPU also detected a vehicle being driven while the driver was using a mobile phone.
When Gardaí stopped the vehicle, it was discovered the driver had no insurance.
The vehicle was impounded.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and a court appearance will follow for no insurance.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.