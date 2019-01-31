Funeral arrangements announced for Fr John Cummins

The funeral arrangements for Fr John Cummins have been announced.

Reception of remains to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix at 6.30pm on Friday. Reposing until 9pm, concluding with Night Prayer.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Following requiem Mass he will be returning to his family home in Newbridge.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday morning in St Conleths Parish Church, Newbridge with interment in St Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge.