Deaths in Laois - January 29, 2019

Jimmy Kehoe - Killeshin

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Jimmy (James) Kehoe of Killeshin.



At home, in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his wife Annie Claire. He will be sadly missed by his sons Jim (Seamus), Joseph and Martin, daughters-in-law Edel, Susan and Amelia, grandchildren Joselyn, Sean, Clare, Anna, Luke, April, James, Cormac and Saoirse, sister Ann, brother Joe, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.



Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

Helena Kavanagh - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Helena Kavanagh (née Byrne) of Millbrook Manor, Portarlington and and formerly of La Touche Road Bluebell Dublin 12.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving family Helena, Shane and Jason, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

John Behan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of John (Jack) Behan, late of Bellegrove, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in the loving and tender care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughter Denise, sons John and Mark, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 9pm with Rosary at 10pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm with Removal at 6.45pm arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Rath at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Paul Creagh - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Paul Creagh of Rosenallis.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his father Billy, mother Pearl and son Dillon. Survived by his wife Mary, his children Shannen, Devin and Mason and brother David. Will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Reposing in Droimnín Nursing Home from 6pm on Wednesday, Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

Teresa Humphries - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 27 of Teresa (Patty) Humphries (née Tierney) of Drumcondra, Dublin and late of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, after a short illness at the Mater Hospital. Teresa (Patty) beloved wife of the late Christy and loving mother of Jean, Christopher and Seamus. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Christy, sister Breda, daughter-in-law Linda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm with family in attendance. Removal on Friday morning to Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery.

Albert White - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 25 of Albert White of St. Joseph's Terrence, Irishtown, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Mountmellick Community Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Brigid. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters Noel, Philip, Ab, May and Anne Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren Teagan and Ashley, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 1pm onMonday. Reposing on Tuesday all day. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Thomas O'Rourke - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, January 25 of Thomas (Tommy) O'Rourke of Ballycormack, Mountrath.

After a short illness, at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, peacefully surrounded by his loving daughters. Predeceased by his daughter Maria, his parents Bridget and Laurence, and his siblings. Deeply regretted by his daughters Lillian and Elaine, sister Bridget O' Rourke-Smith (London), his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law Daragh (Moore), Tadhg (Kirwan), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Tuesday evening from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Ballyfin, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.