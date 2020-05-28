Recent deaths in Laois - May 28, 2020

Peter Paul Conran, Ballinteer, Dublin / Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 26 of Peter Paul Conran, Ballinteer and formerly of Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully after a short illness at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. Loving father of Patrick and Mary; very sadly missed by his son, daughter, brothers John and Tom, sisters Mary and Michelle, sister-in-law Liz, extended family, relatives, friends and very good neighbours.

A private Funeral service will take place on Friday at 11 am for family only. For those who would like to see the service you may click on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

May he Rest in peace.

Seamus Gorman, The Borness, Mountmellick, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 26 of Seamus Gorman, The Borness, Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Predeceased by his infant son Eugene and sister Sheila (Finlay) and brothers-in-law Eddie Joy, John Miller and John Fitpatrick. Deeply regretted by his sons Martin and his wife Lisa, Seamus and his wife Tracey and Paul and his partner Julie, brothers Tom, Frank, Billy, Vincent, John and Joe, sisters Maura Miller, Breda Joy, Helen Corbett and Gemma Gannon, brothers-in law Pat Fitzpatrick, Noel Finlay, Pat Corbett and Moss Gannon, sisters-in-law Mary, Dolores, Nora, Liz, Mary and Phyllis, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Seamus’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Joseph's Church webcam www.mountmellickparish.ie on Thursday at 12.30pm. Due to government advise Seamus’s funeral mass will be for immediate family only.

Martin, Seamus and Paul would like to thank everyone for their understanding and they very much look forward to arranging a Memorial Mass for their father as soon as the pandemic has passed.

Mary Kelly (née Rowan), Coole Raheen, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 23 of Mary Kelly (née Rowan), Coole Raheen, Portlaoise, Laois.

Peacefully in St. James' Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her daughter Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons James, Andrew, Paddy, John and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid-19 Directive a private family Funeral will take place. A memorial Mass will take place later. Condolences can be left on the Online link on RIP.ie.

Michael (Mick) Lawless, Saggart, Dublin / Laois

The death took place on Monday, May 25 of Michael Lawless, Fork Truck Services, late of Balllingar, Killeen, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at his home in Saggart, surrounded by his loving family, loving husband and best friend of Mary, dear father of Peter, Maria, Shelly and Mikey, their partners Sarah, Niamh and Rob, doting grandad of Emma and Dara, predeceased by his brother Ted; sadly missed by his sisters Rita, Mary, Geraldine and Claire, brothers Jack and Dominic, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government Directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. Please use the online Condolence page on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies and personal messages. Mick's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Mick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.00a.m. on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart

Paula McEvoy, Howth, Dublin / Vicarstown, Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 25 of Paula McEvoy, Howth, Dublin, formerly of Raheenaniska, Vicarstown, County Laois.

Peacefully at St Francis Hospice Raheny, Dublin. Loving daughter of the late John and Maureen and dear sister of the late Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Hugh, heartbroken sister Mary, uncle Jim and aunt Ann, brother-in-law Adrian, nephews David and Adam, grandniece Croiadh, grandnephew Fionn, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May Paula Rest In Eternal Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral and Cremation Service will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book below to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Paula will take place at the Church of the Assumption Vicarstown County Laois at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this sad and difficult time.

Hannah Meehan, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Drimnagh, Dublin



the death took place on Sunday, May 24 of Hannah Meehan, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Drimnagh, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving brother Joseph, nephews John, Liam and Paul, niece Marese, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with current Government guidance and restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Hannah. The funeral will be live streamed from St. Michael's Church, Portarlington at 11am Tuesday 26th May. See link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington . Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to restrictions, can leave a message of condolence in the 'Open Condolence Book' on RIP.ie

Patrick (Pat) Scully, Garrymaddock, Vicarstown, Laois



The death took place on Monday, May 25 of Patrick (Pat) Scully, Garrymaddock, Vicarstown, Laois.

Pat passed away peacefully in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Greatly missed by his loving family, brother Dan, sisters Anne (Hyland), Phil (Whelehan) and Breda. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnephews, brothers in-law, family, relatives, Neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Covid 19 protocol in place. Social distancing to be observed. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities on his RIP.ie notice. Private family Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown. Requiem Mass will be broadcast live on Whelehan Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Interment to follow in Moyanna cemetery. Memorial Mass to be organised at a later date. The Scully family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive and difficult time.

Hollie Brown-Quail, Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise, Laois / Castlewellan, Down

The death took place on Saturday, May 23 of Hollie Brown-Quail, aged nine, Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise.

Passed peacefully at her home, holding the hand of her brother Oliver and sister Maura, surrounded by her much loved family and friends. Hollie, the cherished and much-loved daughter of Paul and Teresa and adored sister of Oliver and Maura. Hollie will always be in the hearts of her devoted uncles, aunts, cousins, (especially her country cousins) and her great friends, especially those from Kolbe school and Laura Lynn. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Kolbe School or LauraLynn.

Codladh sámh ár n-aingeal

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a funeral, with family only, will take place, at 12 noon on Tuesday, with Mass of the Angels in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/ Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Those who would have liked to attend her funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Paddy Dunphy, Cappagh, Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

The death took place on Sunday, May 24 of Paddy Dunphy, Cappagh, Knockaroo, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois.

Unexpectedly, at his home. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, family Claire, Aiden, Kevin and Deirdre, brothers Jim and Canice, sister Margaret, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandaughter, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gathering's, a private funeral will take place for family only. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to attended Paddy's funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in his RIP.ie section marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and support at this difficult time.

Kit Hosty, Carrickacat, Logboy, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 23 of Kit Hosty, Carrickacat, Logboy, Ballyhaunis and Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Brookvale Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brothers Jack, Michael, Jim and sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by her sister Della [Chicago], sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral will arrive to Logboy Church on Tuesday, for funeral Mass at 1 o'clock with burial afterwards in Tulrahan Cemetery. Funeral can be viewed on Brendan McGuinness's facebook page. Condolences can be left by clicking on the link below. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland c/o Donnellan Undertakers Ballyhaunis. House strictly private, please.

Séan Farrell, Broomville, Portlaoise, Laois / Rosenallis, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 23 of Séan Farrell, Broomville, Portlaoise and late of Rosenallis, Co. Laois,

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, daughter Catherine, sons John, Billy and Mark, brothers, sisters, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Pad, daughters-in-law Caroline, Sandra and Jan, grandchildren Jack, Robbie, Lucy, Chloe, Danny, Billy, Emily and Lauren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, took place on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and was streamed on the webcam. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Joyce Lillian Lim (née Davis) formerly of Coolbanagher, Emo, Laois / Longford





The death took place on Thursday, May 14 of Joyce Lillian, passed away following a short illness at her residence in Penang, Malaysia, in her 81st year. Joyce is survived by her loving husband David, her sons Stephen and Garrie, her brother Ken (Longford), grandchildren Alexander, Sophia and Max together with a wide circle of family members and friends.

At rest

A memorial service in celebration of Joyce's life will take place at a later date. Those of you who wish to leave a personal message for the family may do so using her "condolences" section on RIP.ie

Daniel (Danny) Ryan, Blarney, Cork / Camross, Laois

The death took place on Friday, May 22 or Daniel (Danny) Ryan (Blarney and late Killeens, Cork and late of Camross, Co. Laois):

Peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, late of Sunset Ridge, dearly loved husband of Anne (née Conroy), loving father of Christina, Shirley, Samantha, Patrick, Daniel, Jennifer, Declan and Dylan, and dear brother of Lil, Nora, Martin, Sheila, Patsy and the late Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral took place, in accordance with current guidelines. The family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Daniel’s family in his condolence section on RIP.ie or through

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Mercy University Hospital.