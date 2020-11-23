Deaths in Laois - November 23, 2020

Michael Shanahan - Wolfhill

The death took place on Sunday, November 22 of Michael Shanahan of Ballylehane Upper, Wolfhill and formerly of Leap, Co. Cork.

Beloved husband of the late Betty and dear father of the late Helen. Deeply regretted by his loving children Catherine, Bernadette, Michael and James, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Vincenzo and Willie, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Louise, Ciara, Stephen, Elisa, Valentino, Juliet, Laura, Ryan, Kate and Ronan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place at 2pm on Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill. The Mass will be live streamed on the Ballyadams Parish Church facebook page. A private burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph Wisely - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, November 21 of Joseph (Joe) Wiseley of Shanbeg, Rosenallis.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Fennor Hill Care Facility, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Kathleen, his daughters Marie, Caroline, Fiona, Remona, Regina and Gemma, sons John and Niall, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grand children, great-grandchildren, his brother Sean and nephew John, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Joseph, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place in St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis at 1pm on Monday. Burial will follow in St Brigid's Cemetery.

The funeral cortège will travel from Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick at 12.20pm via Joseph's home. Those who wish to come out to pay their respects can do so along the route, maintaining social distancing.

Sr. Ita Egan - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, November 21 of Sr. Ita Egan of the Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Lucan and Bagenalstown and formerly of Clonaslee.

Peacefully, in the tender care of the sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Andrew, her sisters sisters Sheila, Maureen and Christine, her brothers John, J.P. (Bother Raphael FSC), Michael (Bro. Gabriel FSC) and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. De Sales (Lil) Mountmellick , her special cousins, Presentation Community; and many friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Ita’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. The funeral Mass may be followed on www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie at 11am on Tuesday.

Sr. Eileen Pender - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, November 20 of Sr. Eileen Pender of the Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Mountmellick and Inquique, Chile and formerly of Woodberry, Kilconnell, Balinasloe, Co. Galway on 20th November 2020, peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Klidare.

Predeceased by her parents Catherine and Patrick, her sister Mary, her brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Ann, her brothers Padraic and John, her sisters-in-law, Bridie ,Mary and Rosemary, her nieces and nephew, her grandnieces and grandnephews Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Eileen’s life will be held at a later date In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

The Funeral Mass may be followed on www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/ at 11am on Monday.





