Deaths in Laois - December 17, 2020

James Fogarty - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, December 16 of James Fogarty of Lakeview, Dereen, Durrow.



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Vera. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, Elizabeth, Marie, Bridget and Patricia, sons James and Raymond, daughters in law, Kate and Niamh, son in law Richard, brother in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place in St Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Durrow Cemetery. This Mass will be streamed live. See link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Gary Lanigan - Portarlington

The death has taken place of Gary Lanigan of 1 Castlelea view, Portarlington, and formerly Marlstone, Thurles, County Tipperary.

Suddenly. Loving brother of the late Josh. Sadly missed by his loving partner Gabrielle and their daughter Madison. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Regina, stepfather Kevin, brothers Cormac and Taylor, sister Kerri, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. A private family cremation service to take place afterwards. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard with Social Distancing being observed.

Gary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Ethna Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 15 of Ethna Dunne (née Clooney) of Clonad, Portlaoise, and late of Ballytarsna Abbeyleix.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the tender care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Ethna, beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dearly loved mother to Mary Dunne (Rathangan), Sean, Nora, Anthony, Deirdre Grehan (Rosenallis) and Eoghan (Ballycommon, Tullamore). Cherished grandmother to her loving grandchildren. Great grandchild Emma. Bothers Paddy, Martin and Joe. Sister Phil. Bros in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law. nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Fintan's Church, Raheen at 12 noon on Thursday followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on facebook page. Paddy Byrne. (Abbeyleix Parish Priest.). Those who wish are welcome to attend funeral in graveyard and observe social distancing.

Ann Curtis - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Monday, December 14 of Ann Curtis (née Nolan) of Ballybrittas and formerly of Knockmitten, Clondalkin and Bluebell.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mam of Charles, Neil and Graham and adored nanny of Chloe, Caoilainn, Jacob and Ivy.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Mary, grandchildren, brothers Ollie and Seán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, her colleagues in Tesco Portlaoise, her wonderful neighbours and her large circle of friends.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Ann’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

A celebration of Ann’s life will take place after the Covid 19 restrictions have been lifted.