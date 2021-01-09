Deaths in Laois - January 9, 2020

Canice Magennis - Timahoe

The death took place on Friday, January 8 of Canice Magennis of Tallaght, Dublin and Tmahioe.



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital Dublin in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Kathleen (née Kerr formerly Timahoe) and his son Conor and daughter Cíara. His sister Maeve, grandchildren, daughter in law, son in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Canice's Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Sunday morning in Saint Dominic's Church Tallaght Dublin. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery Timahoe. Funeral cortège will arrive approximately at 2.15 pm to Saint Michael's Cemetery Timahoe. Canice's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght

Sympathisers are advised to stand along the route to the cemetery and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be strictly observed at all times please.

Sean Lalor - Raheen

The death took place on Friday, January 8 of Sean Lalor of Ring Colt, Raheen.



Peacefully in the loving care of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews the Lalor and Tynan familys, cousins Fr. Eddie, P.J. and Eileen Lalor, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Fintan's Church, Raheen and will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/paddy.byrne.77377. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Dargan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, January 8 of Seamus Dargan of Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Beloved brother to Tommy and Billy. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

In line with government guidelines a private funeral, for family only will take place. Interment at 12 noon on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Kathleen Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, January 7 of Kathleen Ryan (née Kirwan) of Glosha Road, Rathdowney, and formerly Donaghmore.

Peacefully in her 97th year. Kathleen, predeceased by her husband Peter Paul. Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her children, James, Vera, Michael, Rosemary, Paul, Catherine and David, sons-in-law Willie and Simon, daughters-in-law Anne, Solenn and Sally, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Carmel and Norrie, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Also remembering at this time her daughter-in-law Caroline (deceased) and her son-in-law Shay (deceased).

Kathleen's family wish to express their warm gratitude to all the loving and wonderful people who cared for Kathleen in her home and thereafter, nurses, doctors, carers, staff and management of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a private family Funeral has been arranged. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney)

Due to the increased risk of infection you are asked not to congregate in the Churchyard or at the Cemetery in the interest of public safety and in compliance with the current guidelines.