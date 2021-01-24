Deaths in Laois - January 24, 2021

William Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, January 24 of William (Billy) Lynch of Kileen, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Fiona Murphy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 23 of Fiona Murphy (née Dunne) of Drumcorrabaun, Breaffy, Castlebar, Mayo and late of Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Brendan Dunne. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Brendan, sons Killian and Caimin, daughter Roisin, mother Breda Dunne (Westport Road, Castlebar), brother Fergal Dunne (Castlebar), father-in-law Michael Murphy, mother-in-law Maura Murphy, sister-in-law Emer, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence this Monday morning at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar with burial afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines the funeral at all stages will be private for family only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Castlebar Parish Webcam http://www.castlebarparish.ie/web-cam/ or listened to in Castlebar on the Parish Radio Channel 105.3FM.

Susan Greene - Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Susan Greene (née Hedges) of 74 O`Moore Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband, Johnny, mother, father and sister. Loving mother of her 7 sons and 3 daughters, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.