Shock and sadness at death of young Laois teacher

There is shock and sadness across Laois at the death of a young teacher.

Sinead Ní Nualláin, or Múinteoir Sinéad as she was known in Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Gaelscoil Átha Í, died on January 31.

From The Vale, Graiguecullen on the Carlow Laois border, she is described as "our beautiful Graiguecullen girl" by her bereaved family.

She is the beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. Sinead will also be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins

Sinead had a wide circle of friends, especially her “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil Átha Í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise have written a beautiful tribute to her, as Gaeilge and in English.

"Ba mhór an an bhrón a bhí orainn nuair a chualamar fé bhás tobann, ár gcara, Sinéad Ní Nualláin, nó Múinteoir Sinéad mar a tugadh go grámhar uirthi i nGaelscoil Phortlaoise.

"Ba mhúinteoir iontach í a bhí mar ionsparáid dúinn ar fad. Bhí croí mór aici agus ba mhór an grá, an cineáltas agus an aird a chaith sí ar ghach uile dalta ina rang.

"B’iontach an taithí í, cuireadh a fháil teacht go seomra ranga Shinéad. Ba mhinic a bhain sé le deanuacht a chéiliúradh nó gaisce a fhógairt go raibh máistreacht déanta ag páiste éigin ar a chuid “tricky words” nó go raibh a chéad “léitheoir” críochnaithe aige gan cúnamh. Ba mhór an radharc é an bhród a fheiceáil i súile an mhúinteora agus cur síos á dhéanamh aici ar na mórchlocha luachmhara seo.

"Beidh trácht déanta ag tuismitheoirí go deo ar a cuid cineáltais agus comhbhá nuair a bhí tacaíocht agus suaimhneas á lorg acu. Bhí a fhios acu go raibh na leanaí i lámha maithe le Sinéad agus go dtabharfadh sí aire mhaith dóibh i gcónaí.

Braithfimíd go mór uainn, an phearsantacht bheomhar agus an meon dearfach sa seomra foirne, timpeall an chlóis agus ar an bpasáiste, a paisean leanúnach don Gaeilge, CLG Laoise agus An Ghráig ach go háirithe!

"Ach an rud is mó a bheidh uainn ná a cairdeas, a cineáltas agus a fláithiúlacht neamhtheoranta.

"Ár gcomhbhrón ó chroí lena tuismitheoirí Séamus agus Jane, a deartháir James, Magdalena agus a neacht dhil Emily.

Codhladh sámh, a Shinéad. Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar d’anam uasail.

"It was with great shock and sadness we learned of the untimely passing of our dearest friend and colleague Sinéad Ní Nualláin, or Múinteoir Sinéad as she was affectionately known here in Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

"Sinéad was a gifted teacher and a true inspiration to all of us. She had a heart of gold and it was an honour to witness first-hand the love, kindness and attention she showered on each and every one of her pupils.

"An invitation to Sinéad’s classroom was sure to be an exhilarating experience, often involving the celebration of a good news story or the declaration that her ‘star’ pupil had just mastered his tricky words or completed his first reader unaided. To see the pride in the Múinteoir’s eyes as she regaled these precious milestones was a joy to behold.

"Parents will testify to her kindness and compassion when they needed reassurance. They knew their children were in safe hands and that Múinteoir Sinéad had their back at all times.

"We will greatly miss Sinéad’s bubbly personality and positive disposition in the staffroom, around the playground and on the corridors, her enduring passion for the Irish language, Laois GAA and of course her beloved Graiguecullen.

"Above all we will miss her friendship, her kindness and unlimited generosity.

"Sincerest condolences to her parents Séamus and Jane, her brother James, his partner Magdalena and her beloved niece Emily.

"Codladh sámh, a Shinéad Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar d’anam uasail." the Portlaoise school wrote.

Gaelscoil Átha Í in Athy have also expressed their sadness.

"Ba thrua linn uile a chloisteáil go raibh ár gcara, Sinéad Ní Nualláin, imithe ar shlí na fírinne. Múinteoir den chéad scoth, príomhoide le fís láidir don scoil ach thar aon ní eile, bean chineálta, fhial agus dhílis ab ea í a d’fhág rian geal ar phobal na scoile againne.

"We were deeply saddened to receive the news of the sudden and untimely passing of our much-loved friend and colleague, Múinteoir Sinéad. Sinéad’s vocation as an inspirational teacher brought her to our school at its very beginning and, as our principal, her vision, strength and love for our pupils, our school community and the Irish language guided our school from strength to strength.

"A welcoming smile, a kind word and an encouraging presence met our pupils, staff and parents each day from a lady who always made time for others and worked tirelessly to realise a vision. Sinéad touched the lives of everybody she met - her gentle soul, kindness, compassion and generosity leaving a lasting impact on us all. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of the pupils she taught, the staff she encouraged and the families she got to know.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her devoted parents, Jane and Séamus, her loving brother, James, his partner Magdalena, and her adored niece, Emily along with her many relatives and friends at this heartbreaking time.

Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí aici i Ríocht na nAingeal. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis," the school said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.