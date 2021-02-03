Incredible response to fundraiser in memory of young Laois teacher

A fundraiser begun in memory of a young Laois teacher who died suddenly has received an incredible response.

Sinéad Ní Nualláin from Graiguecullen taught in Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Gaelscoil Átha Í.

She died on January 31, to the shock and sadness of her family, colleagues and wider community.

Read tributes to Sinéad here from her schools

Her only brother James opened a Gofundme account in her memory on Tuesday February 2, for people to donate to her beloved Graiguecullen GAA club in her memory.

Within one day, it has reached over €21,000 from over 400 donations. Many of them are in the hundreds of euros, in an outpouring of community support in a time of grief.

James pays a beautiful tribute to Sinéad.

"Sinéad Ní Nualláin was a beautiful and fantastic daughter, the most amazing sister, a wonderful Godmother and aunt, a caring and generous niece and cousin, and a gifted teacher. Our Sinéad lived her life with passion, vigour and enthusiasm.

"Her passing leaves an emptiness that will never be filled, but she did leave behind her a fighting spirit like no other, and the example of how to truly devote yourself to an idea and make it become a reality.

"Sinéad loved teaching, the Irish language, and all things Graiguecullen GAA. Her latest plans to fundraise for our club were cut short, lets live by her spirit and example," he wrote.

See the fundraiser here.