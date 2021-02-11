Deaths in Laois - February 11, 2021

Sean Ryan - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Thursday, February 11 of Sean Ryan of Mannin, Pike of Rushall.



Peacefully at his residence, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Kathleen, and Mai (Gannon).

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Eileen (Durnin), Bridie (Kennedy), Anne (Hurley) and Sr. Teresa (Little Company of Mary), sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In line with Government & HSE advice and to insure the safety of all a Private family funeral will take place (limited to 10 people), your are asked not to congregate in the church yard or the cemetery to ensure the safety of all.

Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday at 11am on the Pike of Rushall Church Facebook page.

Bridie Kavanagh - Coolrain

The death took place on Wednesday, February 10 of Bridie Kavanagh (née Nolan) of Windsor, Coolrain.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Gerard, sadly missed by her sons Gerry and Brian, daughter Peggy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Frank, sister Peg, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government / HSE guidelines and in the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family Funeral Mass will take place will take place on Friday morning in St. Fergal's Church, Camross, at 11am (max of 10 people in church), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

There will be an opportunity for people to remember Bridie by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning on route from Mountrath (via Windsor - Clonohill), to St. Fergal's Church, Camross.

Brendan McHale - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Brendan (Benny) McHale of Ashgrove, Ballybrittas, Laois / Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, County Kildare. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Colm and Christina, brothers Brian, Colm (jnr), David and Thomas, sister Jennifer, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 11:20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Brendan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector



Noel Ryan - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, January 16 of Noel Ryan of Factory Street, Mountrath.



Unexpectedly, in Bedford, England. Beloved son of Noel and Helen, and dear brother to Donal and Kelly, deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, brother and sister, nephew Thomas, niece and godfather to Fayé, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons) on Sunday morning in St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, at 11.30am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath, Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Website :- www.mountrathparish.ie - link to Webcam on Home Page.

Catherine Hogan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Catherine (Kitty) Hogan (née Kelly) of Blackhill Oldtown, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Elizabeth , sons Tom, John and Dehon, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid -19 Directive a private family funeral will take place for direct family only. Kitty's Requiem Mass will take place in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Friday at 12 noon and will be live streamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. People are welcome to attend the graveyard while observing social distancing.

Pauline Chetty - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Pauline Chetty (née Rice) of Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Abbeyleix, and Intimate Lingerie, Tara St.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family following an illness bravely borne. Beloved wife and best friend of Joe and much loved mother of Sarisha and Tara. Pauline will be forever loved and dearly missed by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law David Kelly and John O’Connor, her adored grandchildren Ben Josh, Layla, Pearl, Frank and expected arrival in June PG, special friend and comrade Marian, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Pauline’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. St. Joseph’s Church, Terenure on: https://www.stjosephsterenure.com/live-mass/ at 10 am on Friday morning.



Teresa Cahill - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Teresa Cahill (née Creagh) of Moíniseal, Mooreville, Rathdowney.

Predeceased by her husband Jackie. Sadly missed by her loving family Annemarie, Paula, John and Brian, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Marian, her beloved grandchildren Max, Kate, Tara, Jack, Claire, Clodagh, Jack, Cora, Rory, Erin and Darby, her brother Sean, her sisters-in-law Anne and Breda, her sisters Kathleen (Morgan), and Sr. Margaret, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. The funeral Mass will be live streamed from The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney). Due to the increased risk of infection and in compliance with current guidelines and in the interest of public safety you are asked not to attend the funeral and not to congregate in the church yard or the cemetery.

Removal will take place on Friday morning from Teresa's residence at 10.30am. The cortege will proceed to her native Ballybuggy en route to the Church via Errill Road and Harristown Cross.

Ann Kelly - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Tuesday, February 9 of Ann Kelly (née Timmons) of Tierernane, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully, in the presence of her family and in the exceptional care of the staff of ICU, Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Joe, cherished mother of Conor, Sinéad, Niall, Fergus and Eoin. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, beautiful grandchildren Kyle, Oisin, Grace, Keira and Emma, her brothers and sisters, Andrew, Gerry Jimmy, Anthony, John, Teresa (deceased), Mary and Della, daughters-in-law Martina, Magda, Gillian, Julieanne and Oisin’s mammy Nicola, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, exceptional friends and neighbours.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings. A life beautifully lived shall be celebrated in the presence of Ann’s family (max 10 people) on Friday (February 12th ) at 12 noon in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In line with current regulations, regretfully house and funeral Mass will be private, we thank you for your understanding.