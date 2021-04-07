Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Mary Kealey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, April 5 of Mary Kealey of Capoley Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the care of the Staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved sister of Bridget, Kathleen, Paddy and Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers in law, Hans and Cathal, sisters in law Marie and Betty Kealey. Recently deceased sister in law Rose, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew her, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.

Sr. Alphonsus Dunne - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, April 5 of Sr. Alphonsus (Annie) Dunne of the Presentation Sisters, Kilcock and Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee.

Peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Klidare. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her brother Michael James, her sisters Sr. Oliver PVBM and Maureen. Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community, her cousins Patrick and Ann, special friend Pauline Davis, extended family and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. The Funeral Mass may be followed on http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/ at 1pm on Thursday.

Pauline Magee - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 31 of Pauline Magee (née Maher) of 4 Corrig Lodge, Portarlington.



Suddenly. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sarah and her partner John, Rebecca and her partner Niall, grandchildren Robin, Piper and Ivy, brothers, sisters, extended family and many friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Thursday at 11.30am (travelling via Station Road and Bracklone Street) arriving Mount Jerome Crematorium for a Family Funeral Service at 1.45pm. People are welcome to stand along the route with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Pauline's Funeral Service can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/event/153499