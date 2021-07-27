Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Majella Brophy - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, July 25 of Majella Brophy (née Tobin), Bagenalstown, Carlow / Athy, Kildare / Ballylinan, Laois



Majella Brophy of Maidenhead, Ballylinan and formerly of “Avalon”, Ballylaughan, Bagenalstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Dermot, adored grandmother of Ruáirí, cherished sister of the late Margaret, loved daughter of Annie and the late Mikey, treasured daughter-in-law of Mary and the late John Joe, loved sister-in-law of Bill and godmother of Jessica.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mother, grandchild, daughter-in-law Ciara, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by a cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2.15pm.

Majella’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Church of the Sacred Heart, online streaming service by using this link.

Majella's Cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium can be viewed on this link.

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time

James Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, July 22 of James (Jim) Murphy, 4 Derrymore, Portarlington, Laois / Ashford, Wicklow



Formerly of Ashford County Wicklow and late of the Irish Defence Forces. Jim died in St James Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons Audie, David, Stefan and Robert and their partners, brother David, sisters Anne, Deirdre and Carol, mother-in-law Molly, his 11 adoring grandchildren, niece Nicole, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Thursday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

James's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here.

Sinead ní Nualláin - Graiguecullen

The death took place on January 31 of Sinéad Ní Nualláin Graiguecullen, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Laois



The untimely and sudden passing of our beautiful Graiguecullen girl, Sinéad Ní Nualláin (Nolan).

5 Barrow Vale, Graiguecullen and formerly 156 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Co. Laois, passed away unexpectedly on January 31st, 2021.

Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil Átha Í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Sinéad’s funeral Mass (50 ppl) will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Sinéad’s Funeral cortége will leave St Clare’s Church and travel past her parent's house (Duggan Avenue) and Graiguecullen Gaa Club on her way to Sleaty New Cemetery. Her many friends, colleagues and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Sinéad’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service here.

Brigid Sutton - Ballylinan

The death took place on July 13 of Bridget Sutton (née Carter) of Bootle, Merseyside. Liverpool and formerly of Carlow Road, Ballylinan, Laois



At her home, in the loving care of her six children Marie, Vincent. Francis, Carole, Stephen and Trica.

Predeceased by her loving husband Vincent and beautiful daughter Susan.

Bridget will be forever missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-laws, sons-in-laws, her brother Jack Carter, (Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow), nephews, nieces and her many friends, here in Ireland and Liverpool.

Bridget’s Mass will be celebrated in St. Monica's Church, Fernhill Road, Bootle, Liverpool on Thursday, July 29th, at 1.15 pm.

Bridget’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using this link.

Robert Wheeler - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 26 of Robert Wheeler, Ringstown, Mountrath, Laois



Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Betty, sadly missed by his children Mark, Carol and Simon, daughter-in-law Eileen, Carol’s partner Pat, sister Annie (Hatton), grandchildren Stephanie, Claire, Yvonne, Rachel and James, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Removal from his home on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm, for Funeral Service in St. Peter’s Church Portlaoise at 2.30pm (max 50 people) (travelling via Mountrath), followed by burial in St. Peter’s Churchyard Mountrath, (travelling via Ballyfin and Ringstown).

People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the church grounds, and in the churchyard, with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Eileen Grumley - Rosenallis

The death took place on Sunday, July 25 of Eileen Grumley (née Conroy), Maclone, Rosenallis, Laois



Beloved wife of the late Frank. Predeceased by her dear son Patrick (Ramelton, Co. Donegal) and her dear daughter Joan, sister Mary, brothers Ben and Andy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Caroline (Noons, Ballybrittas) Eddie, Ann (Duffy), Breda and Frank (Dungarvan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her loving sister Ann (Hickey) brothers Jim, Liam, Joe, Peter and Christy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm-7pm Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Due to COVID restrictions, the Requiem Mass will be for family members.

Margaret Behan Murphy - Emo

The death took place on Friday, July 23 of Margaret Behan Murphy (née Scully), Clonbrown, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Emo, Laois



Formerly of Coolaghy, Emo, County Laois. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Wife of the late John Behan and the late Christopher Murphy and dear sister of the late Bernard Scully. Deeply regretted by her loving sons William and Thomas, brothers Pat, Tom and Peter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral took place. Removal was from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Sunday at 1:10pm (travelling via her residence) arriving The Church of The Sacred Heart, Clonbullogue for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Cloncrane Cemetery, Clonbullogue.

Paul Fogarty - Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, July 23 of Paul Fogarty, Sandymount, Dublin / Finglas, Dublin / Donaghmore, Laois



Aged 103, (peacefully) at Mount Tabor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Fr. John CSSp, Kathleen, Joe and the late Paul. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Yvonne, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Paula, Emily, Keith and John, great- granddaughter Chole, nephews George and James, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (26th July) at 11.00 am in the Church of St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea, Sandymount which may be viewed on this link

David Newman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, July 22 of David (Dave) Newman, Rathsaran, Rathdowney, Laois



Following a brief illness. Deeply regretted by his brother Edward and his sisters Rosemary and Rachel, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 directive a private Funeral service was held in Rathsaran Church on Sunday at 2:30 followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Stroke Unit, Tallaght Hospital.

Margaret Malone - Emo

The death took place on Wednesday, July 21 of Margaret Malone (née Lewis), 9 Cluain Bui, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Emo, Laois



Beloved wife of the late Alphonsos, much loved mother of Michael, John, Philip, Elizabeth, Patrick, Paul, Mary, Teresa and Anne and loving sister of Bertie, Jimmy, Philly, Joe, Wally and the late Michael, Tommy, Paddy and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A family Funeral Mass for Margaret will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St Paul's Church Emo Co. Laois

Those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to government restrictions may view the Mass live on this link Margaret's Funeral Mass.

John Collier - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, July 22 of John Collier, Prospect House, Durrow, Laois.



Suddenly but peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the ICU unit in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen (Delaney), family members, great neighbours and kind friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow on Saturday July 24 from 5pm followed by removal to St. Tighernach's Church, Cullohill Saturday evening arriving for 8pm. In accordance with HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) took place on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.