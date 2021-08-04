Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Audrey Canavan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Audrey Canavan (née Morris) of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully with her family at Tallaght University Hospital. Audrey Jean, beloved wife of Tony and darling mother of Karl. Cherished grandma of Eric, Ross, and Scott. Greatly loved by her daughter in law Denise, Sister in law, Brother in law. Relatives and a large circle of friends.

“Audrey touched everybody who came into contact with her, she will be sorely missed”

Funeral service at 11am on Friday morning is St Peter's Church, in the Market Square, Portlaoise, followed by cremation.

“Your light shone brightly Audrey, you will always be with us."

Seamus John Colgan - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 3 of Seamus John Colgan of Clondoolusk, Portarlington.



Suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Ciara, parents Jim and Ann, brother Niall and his partner Becky Magee, sister Philomena and her husband Darren Whelan, his adoring nieces, Ciara's dad and mam Martin and Marian Fagan, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and his many friends in Ireland and Australia.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland https://www.cfireland.ie/

Funeral Arrangements later.

Julie Dwane - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 1 of Julie Dwane (née Matthews) of 25 Mountain View, Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise.

Passed away unexpectedly at her residence. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and beloved mother of Tanya, Patrick, Robert and Dahna. Deeply regretted by her partner and best friend Martin, her daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home 25 Mountain View, Ballyfin Rd., Portlaoise from 12 noon on Wednesday, with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment to follow in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions Mass and Funeral will be private for family members and close friends. Please adhere to Social Distancing in the Church and at the Cemetery at all times. The family would like to thank you all for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Bridget Conroy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 1 of Bridget (Bridie) Conroy of The Fields, Clonad, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents George and Mary, her brothers Jack, George and Dickie, her sisters Nora, Mary (Holland), Anne (Bennett), and Julia (Carroll). Sadly missed by her loving family, especially Ann, Mary, Richard, Christopher, Liam, and Raymond. Also deeply regretted by all her nieces and nephews (Conroy family, Clonad), Bennett family, Hophall, Ratheniska, Holland family (Derrycanton, Mountrath), grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Recital of the Rosary in her home on Tuesday evening at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Fintan's Church Raheen. Burial after in Clonad Cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines Bridie's Funeral Mass is for family only. Sympathisers are welcome along the route maintaining a safe and social distance.

Michael Fitzpatrick - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, July 31 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Clonagh, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly, at his home. Beloved father of Noelle, John, Louise and Sefina, adored grandfather of Myles and cherished brother of John, Mary, Margaret and Rose.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchild, son-in-law Niall, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Removal from Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Thursday at 10.15am, to St Abban’s Church, Killeen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral cortége will pass his residence, at approximately 10.30am, where neighbours and friends are welcome to walk with the family to St Abban’s Church, Killeen.

Joe Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Joe Lynch, Killeen, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by his sisters Kitty and Betty and his recently deceased brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mai (nèe O'Donnell Balingarry, Co.Tipperary), daughter Paula and son Brendan, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews , sisters-in-law Ann, Maggie and her husband John, Esther and her husband Henry, Kay, Liz and her son Shane, brother-in-law Bill O Donnell and his wife Mary, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing in his home from 2pm Wednesday. Removal from his home on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Paul’s Church, Emo, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in The new cemetery, Emo. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines Joe's funeral Mass is for family members. Sympathizers are welcome along the route maintaining a safe and social distance.