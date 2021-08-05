Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, August 5, 2021

James Daly - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, August 4 of James Daly of 13 Hillside, Clonaslee.



Died peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving family Patricia, Theresa, Celine, Lorraine, Maria, Daniel, Willie, James, Carlos, Jason, Cornelius , grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Friday morning at 10.30am. Removal at 11.10am to St. Manman's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Clonaslee. Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, James' funeral Mass is for family members only. Sympathisers are welcome along the route, maintaining a safe and social distance.

Jimmy McGrath - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, August 3 of Jimmy McGrath of Temperance St., Abbeyleix and formerly Rathmoyle.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret, brothers Mick, Joseph and Bobby, sister Peggy Dempsey and his recently deceased sister Maura Goode. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Cecilia Victory, brother in law Tom, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Jimmy's remains will repose at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Friday from 7pm to 8pm with funeral prayers at 8pm. A private family cremation will take place on Saturday.

Sympathisers are welcome to the funeral home, maintaining a safe and social distance.

Linda Menizes - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, August 2 of Linda Menizes (née Cummins) of Bracklone Street, Portarlington and formerly of Ottessh, Surrey, England.

Unexpectedly, at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving husband Colm, son Adam, brother Peter, sister Jackie, the extended family and friends.

A family Cremation Service to take place on Saturday in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3:15pm.

Linda's Cremation Service will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Tom Woods - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, August 2 of Tom Woods of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully after a short illness in St James's Hospital. Beloved husband of Mairead and loving father of Billy, Siobhán, Padraic and Tomás. Predeceased by his sister Claire. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mary, brothers John, Liam, Ger and Des, daughters in law, Mags, Marlieke and Claire, son in law Enda, brother in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Niamh, Hannah, Eabha, Caoimhe, Neasa, Ellen, Kate, Finn and Hennie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 5.30pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 7.30pm. In accordance with HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Durrow followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Audrey Canavan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Audrey Canavan (née Morris) of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully with her family at Tallaght University Hospital. Audrey Jean, beloved wife of Tony and darling mother of Karl. Cherished grandma of Eric, Ross, and Scott. Greatly loved by her daughter in law Denise, Sister in law, Brother in law. Relatives and a large circle of friends.

“Audrey touched everybody who came into contact with her, she will be sorely missed”

Funeral service at 11am on Friday morning is St Peter's Church, in the Market Square, Portlaoise, followed by cremation.

“Your light shone brightly Audrey, you will always be with us."

Seamus John Colgan - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 3 of Seamus John Colgan of Clondoolusk, Portarlington.



Suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Ciara, parents Jim and Ann, brother Niall and his partner Becky Magee, sister Philomena and her husband Darren Whelan, his adoring nieces, Ciara's dad and mam Martin and Marian Fagan, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and his many friends in Ireland and Australia.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland https://www.cfireland.ie/

Funeral Arrangements later.

Julie Dwane - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 1 of Julie Dwane (née Matthews) of 25 Mountain View, Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise.

Passed away unexpectedly at her residence. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and beloved mother of Tanya, Patrick, Robert and Dahna. Deeply regretted by her partner and best friend Martin, her daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home 25 Mountain View, Ballyfin Rd., Portlaoise from 12 noon on Wednesday, with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise and may be viewed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment to follow in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions Mass and Funeral will be private for family members and close friends. Please adhere to Social Distancing in the Church and at the Cemetery at all times. The family would like to thank you all for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Michael Fitzpatrick - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, July 31 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Clonagh, Ballickmoyler.



Unexpectedly, at his home. Beloved father of Noelle, John, Louise and Sefina, adored grandfather of Myles and cherished brother of John, Mary, Margaret and Rose.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchild, son-in-law Niall, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Removal from Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Thursday at 10.15am, to St Abban’s Church, Killeen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral cortége will pass his residence, at approximately 10.30am, where neighbours and friends are welcome to walk with the family to St Abban’s Church, Killeen.

Joe Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Joe Lynch, Killeen, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by his sisters Kitty and Betty and his recently deceased brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mai (nèe O'Donnell Balingarry, Co.Tipperary), daughter Paula and son Brendan, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews , sisters-in-law Ann, Maggie and her husband John, Esther and her husband Henry, Kay, Liz and her son Shane, brother-in-law Bill O Donnell and his wife Mary, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing in his home from 2pm Wednesday. Removal from his home on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Paul’s Church, Emo, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in The new cemetery, Emo. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines Joe's funeral Mass is for family members. Sympathizers are welcome along the route maintaining a safe and social distance.