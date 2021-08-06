Death Notices for Laois - Friday, August 6, 2021

Maurice Hennessy - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, August 6 of Maurice Hennessy of The Grove, Weir View, Kilkenny City, and late of Crettyard.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and uncle of Larry (Hennessy), grand uncle of Lizzie and Katie (Hennessy). Predeceased by his siblings Thomas, Margaret, Elizabeth, Mary and John. He will be sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, Mary, Patrick, Ita, Larry and Anne, grand nieces and grand nephews Molly, Caitlin, Annemajella, Lizzie, Katie, Peig, Ruaidhri, Tomas and John, his neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the most Holy Trinity, Dunmore (max. 50 people in the Church) followed by private cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.



Vincent Moore - Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, August 4 of Vincent Moore formerly of Capard, Rosenallis.

Died, suddenly, in Manchester. Sadly missed by his brothers, John and Joe, sisters Mary Kennedy, Pauline Culleton, Anne Farrell, and Brigid Gorman, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins and his many friends in Ireland and Manchester.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Sr. Bridget Guidera - Clough

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Sr. Bridget Guidera of the Ursulines of Jesus, Stella Maris Convent, Swansea, Wales and formerly of Kyledellig, Clough.



Predeceased by her brothers Dan, Bro. Tim (Edwin), Paddy and Bro. Joseph, her sisters Mary and Johanna.

Deeply regretted by her sister congregation of The Ursulines of Jesus, her sister Peg (Margaret) Hughes (Johnstown), nieces Siobhan Bourke (Clonboo) & Helen Cullinane (Johnstown), nephews Dan and John Guidera (Kyledellig), Jim and Dan Meehan (Dromard) and Donal Hughes (Johnstown), grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Stella Maris Convent, Swansea on Tuesday 10th August, followed by interment in Morriston Cemetery, Swansea.

A memorial Mass will be held in Clough at a later date.

James Daly - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, August 4 of James Daly of 13 Hillside, Clonaslee.



Died peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving family Patricia, Theresa, Celine, Lorraine, Maria, Daniel, Willie, James, Carlos, Jason, Cornelius , grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Friday morning at 10.30am. Removal at 11.10am to St. Manman's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Clonaslee. Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, James' funeral Mass is for family members only. Sympathisers are welcome along the route, maintaining a safe and social distance.

Jimmy McGrath - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, August 3 of Jimmy McGrath of Temperance St., Abbeyleix and formerly Rathmoyle.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret, brothers Mick, Joseph and Bobby, sister Peggy Dempsey and his recently deceased sister Maura Goode. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Cecilia Victory, brother in law Tom, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Jimmy's remains will repose at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Friday from 7pm to 8pm with funeral prayers at 8pm. A private family cremation will take place on Saturday.

Sympathisers are welcome to the funeral home, maintaining a safe and social distance.

Linda Menizes - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, August 2 of Linda Menizes (née Cummins) of Bracklone Street, Portarlington and formerly of Ottessh, Surrey, England.

Unexpectedly, at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving husband Colm, son Adam, brother Peter, sister Jackie, the extended family and friends.

A family Cremation Service to take place on Saturday in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3:15pm.

Linda's Cremation Service will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Audrey Canavan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Audrey Canavan (née Morris) of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully with her family at Tallaght University Hospital. Audrey Jean, beloved wife of Tony and darling mother of Karl. Cherished grandma of Eric, Ross, and Scott. Greatly loved by her daughter in law Denise, Sister in law, Brother in law. Relatives and a large circle of friends.

“Audrey touched everybody who came into contact with her, she will be sorely missed”

Funeral service at 11am on Friday morning is St Peter's Church, in the Market Square, Portlaoise, followed by cremation.

“Your light shone brightly Audrey, you will always be with us."

Seamus John Colgan - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 3 of Seamus John Colgan of Clondoolusk, Portarlington.



Suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Ciara, parents Jim and Ann, brother Niall and his partner Becky Magee, sister Philomena and her husband Darren Whelan, his adoring nieces, Ciara's dad and mam Martin and Marian Fagan, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and his many friends in Ireland and Australia.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 1pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

Seamus's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland https://www.cfireland.ie/